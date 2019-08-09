Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 68.29 N/A -0.52 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.61 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 104.92% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 278.79% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 73.4%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.