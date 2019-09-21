Reviewing Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)’s and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). The two are both Technical & System Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems Inc. 65 7.14 N/A -1.23 0.00 National Instruments Corporation 43 4.17 N/A 1.12 37.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Varonis Systems Inc. and National Instruments Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Varonis Systems Inc. and National Instruments Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5% National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that Varonis Systems Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. National Instruments Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varonis Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Varonis Systems Inc. and National Instruments Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National Instruments Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Varonis Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 41.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Varonis Systems Inc. and National Instruments Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 81.1%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are National Instruments Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varonis Systems Inc. 1.99% 15.46% 2.35% 25.06% 0.01% 35.94% National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98%

For the past year Varonis Systems Inc. has 35.94% stronger performance while National Instruments Corporation has -7.98% weaker performance.

Summary

National Instruments Corporation beats Varonis Systems Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.