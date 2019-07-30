Reviewing Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Technical & System Software company, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Varonis Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Varonis Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.20% -13.50% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Varonis Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems Inc. N/A 62 0.00 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.33 3.14 4.30 2.71

Varonis Systems Inc. presently has an average price target of $77.5, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 56.77%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Varonis Systems Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varonis Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varonis Systems Inc. 0.61% 13.69% 30.54% 18.39% -0.22% 34.86% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

For the past year Varonis Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Varonis Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varonis Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Varonis Systems Inc.’s peers have 2.07 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Varonis Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varonis Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. In other hand, Varonis Systems Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.18 which is 17.85% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Varonis Systems Inc.’s competitors beat Varonis Systems Inc.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.