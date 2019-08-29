Reviewing Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)’s and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 131 3.07 N/A 3.62 32.45 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. is 388.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Microbot Medical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Microbot Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.04% and an $174 average target price. Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 100.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Microbot Medical Inc. looks more robust than Varian Medical Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares and 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Microbot Medical Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.