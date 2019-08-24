Reviewing Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 94.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.10% 10.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. N/A 131 32.45 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

Varian Medical Systems Inc. presently has an average target price of $174, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. The potential upside of the competitors is 36.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Varian Medical Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.