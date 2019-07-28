Reviewing Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)’s and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s results

Since Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 133 3.49 N/A 4.10 31.77 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.87 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AtriCure Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AtriCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is $174, with potential upside of 44.09%. Meanwhile, AtriCure Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 16.68%. Based on the results given earlier, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than AtriCure Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares and 94.6% of AtriCure Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of AtriCure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9% AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 14.9% stronger performance while AtriCure Inc. has -3.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats AtriCure Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.