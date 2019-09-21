Reviewing Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.38 N/A 0.30 105.97 Stryker Corporation 201 5.84 N/A 5.17 40.60

In table 1 we can see Varex Imaging Corporation and Stryker Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stryker Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Varex Imaging Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Varex Imaging Corporation and Stryker Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Stryker Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Varex Imaging Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Varex Imaging Corporation and Stryker Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, Stryker Corporation’s potential upside is 3.30% and its consensus price target is $228.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation has stronger performance than Stryker Corporation

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.