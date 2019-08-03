Reviewing Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s results

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.50 N/A 0.30 105.97 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Varex Imaging Corporation and PAVmed Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, PAVmed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Varex Imaging Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Varex Imaging Corporation and PAVmed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Varex Imaging Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 37.84% and an $42 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 4.1% are PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation has stronger performance than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors PAVmed Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.