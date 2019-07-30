Reviewing Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s results

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.57 N/A 0.47 62.31 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.18 N/A 0.49 109.98

Demonstrates Varex Imaging Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Orthofix Medical Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation is currently more affordable than Orthofix Medical Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Liquidity

Varex Imaging Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Varex Imaging Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Varex Imaging Corporation’s upside potential is 31.50% at a $42 consensus price target. Competitively Orthofix Medical Inc. has an average price target of $71, with potential upside of 37.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orthofix Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -5.26% -10.44% -7.52% 7.09% -21.7% 23.14% Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Varex Imaging Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.