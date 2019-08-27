Reviewing Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.29 N/A 0.30 105.97 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.79 N/A 0.95 44.65

In table 1 we can see Varex Imaging Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boston Scientific Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation is currently more expensive than Boston Scientific Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation. Its rival Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Varex Imaging Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Varex Imaging Corporation is $42, with potential upside of 60.92%. Boston Scientific Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46.5 consensus target price and a 11.11% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Varex Imaging Corporation seems more appealing than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Varex Imaging Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation has stronger performance than Boston Scientific Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.