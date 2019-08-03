Reviewing Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.65% and 20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 5 of the 5 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.