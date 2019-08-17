Reviewing Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)’s results

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.65% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.