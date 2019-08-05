Reviewing Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

In table 1 we can see Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.65% and 59.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.