Reviewing Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

We are contrasting Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares and 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation beats on 1 of the 1 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.