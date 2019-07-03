Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.66 N/A 0.39 40.69 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5234.98 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 99.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.