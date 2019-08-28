Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 981.12 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 25.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.2%. Insiders held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.