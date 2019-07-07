Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.74 N/A 0.39 40.69 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.31 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, which is potential 173.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.