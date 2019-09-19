Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.42 N/A 0.39 31.68 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 34.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.1%. Insiders held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.