Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 36.26% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.1%. Insiders held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.