Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68 Immunic Inc. 14 -0.17 2.35M -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 268,106,551.48% 8.1% 6.6% Immunic Inc. 17,381,656.80% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.36%. Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 302.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.