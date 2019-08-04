Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.88 N/A 0.39 31.68 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.03 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 17.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.