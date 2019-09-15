Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.39 31.68 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.26 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 32.45% upside potential. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 62.82% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.