Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 36.26%. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 91.93% and its consensus price target is $19.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.35%. Insiders held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.