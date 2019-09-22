Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioTime Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BioTime Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 36.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BioTime Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.