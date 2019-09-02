Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68 BioPharmX Corporation 1 83.33 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 27.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.