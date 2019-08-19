Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.98 beta.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 18.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.