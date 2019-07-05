Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We are comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 3.63 N/A 0.39 40.69 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 73.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.