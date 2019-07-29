Reviewing Valvoline Inc. (VVV)’s and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s results

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline Inc. 19 1.65 N/A 1.21 14.78 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Valvoline Inc. and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Valvoline Inc. and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.9% 12.1% Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valvoline Inc. are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, Pacific Ethanol Inc. has 0.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Valvoline Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Valvoline Inc. and Pacific Ethanol Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 18.11% for Valvoline Inc. with average price target of $24. On the other hand, Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s potential upside is 168.34% and its average price target is $1.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pacific Ethanol Inc. is looking more favorable than Valvoline Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Valvoline Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.2% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Valvoline Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valvoline Inc. -2.3% -3.67% -5.76% -11.33% -14.76% -7.8% Pacific Ethanol Inc. -6.4% 5.41% -0.85% -32.76% -65.59% 35.89%

For the past year Valvoline Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Pacific Ethanol Inc. has 35.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Valvoline Inc. beats Pacific Ethanol Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.