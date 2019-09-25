Reviewing Value Line Inc. (VALU)’s and Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)’s results

Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) and Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) are two firms in the Publishing – Periodicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line Inc. 24 6.42 N/A 1.06 24.53 Thomson Reuters Corporation 64 5.91 N/A 0.31 218.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Thomson Reuters Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Value Line Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Value Line Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Thomson Reuters Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Thomson Reuters Corporation 0.00% 42.3% 20.2%

Volatility & Risk

Value Line Inc. has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Thomson Reuters Corporation has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Value Line Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Thomson Reuters Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Thomson Reuters Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Value Line Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Value Line Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Thomson Reuters Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s consensus target price is $73.33, while its potential upside is 8.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.8% of Value Line Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.1% of Thomson Reuters Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Value Line Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 89.31%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55% of Thomson Reuters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Value Line Inc. 3.65% 1.16% 10.13% -2.28% 34.67% 0.35% Thomson Reuters Corporation -0.55% 3.77% 9.06% 29.52% 61.84% 39.04%

For the past year Value Line Inc. was less bullish than Thomson Reuters Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Thomson Reuters Corporation beats Value Line Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The company sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals. This segment also provides regulatory and operational risk management solutions. The Legal segment offers critical online and print information, decision tools, and software and services to support legal, investigation, business, and government professionals. The Tax & Accounting segment provides integrated tax compliance and accounting information, software, and services for professionals in accounting firms, corporations, law firms, and government. Thomson Reuters Corporation also operates Reuters, which provides real-time multimedia news and information services to newspapers, television and cable networks, radio stations, and Websites. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in 1799 and is based in Toronto, Canada.