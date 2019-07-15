Reviewing Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)’s and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s results

We are contrasting Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries Inc. 126 1.02 N/A 4.15 29.28 Mueller Industries Inc. 29 0.63 N/A 1.68 16.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Valmont Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. Mueller Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Valmont Industries Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Valmont Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Mueller Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 3.5% Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Valmont Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mueller Industries Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valmont Industries Inc. Its rival Mueller Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2 respectively. Mueller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Valmont Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Valmont Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.78% for Valmont Industries Inc. with average target price of $135.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Valmont Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valmont Industries Inc. -3.56% -7.29% -10.72% -8.95% -15.79% 9.55% Mueller Industries Inc. -2.56% -11.95% -12.64% 11.41% -2.96% 20.76%

For the past year Valmont Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mueller Industries Inc.

Summary

Valmont Industries Inc. beats Mueller Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.