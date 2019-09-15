Reviewing Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)’s results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.91 N/A 0.96 11.69 Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Valley National Bancorp and Stewardship Financial Corporation. Stewardship Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Valley National Bancorp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Valley National Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valley National Bancorp and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stewardship Financial Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.