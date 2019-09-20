Reviewing Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.84 N/A 0.96 11.69 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.63 N/A 2.01 11.39

In table 1 we can see Valley National Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Valley National Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Valley National Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares and 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.5% are Valley National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.