Reviewing Valhi Inc. (VHI)’s and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s results

Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 2 0.40 N/A 0.74 2.91 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 9 0.14 N/A 0.94 4.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Valhi Inc. and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Valhi Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Valhi Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.25 beta means Valhi Inc.’s volatility is 225.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s 3.57 beta is the reason why it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Valhi Inc. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Valhi Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Valhi Inc. and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s potential downside is -10.11% and its consensus price target is $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Valhi Inc. shares and 99.45% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Valhi Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34%

For the past year Valhi Inc. had bullish trend while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. beats Valhi Inc.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.