Reviewing Valhi Inc. (VHI)’s and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)’s results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 3 0.44 N/A 0.84 2.66 FMC Corporation 76 2.28 N/A 4.54 16.67

Demonstrates Valhi Inc. and FMC Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. FMC Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Valhi Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Valhi Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than FMC Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valhi Inc. and FMC Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FMC Corporation 0.00% 15.1% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.06 shows that Valhi Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FMC Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Valhi Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FMC Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Valhi Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FMC Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Valhi Inc. and FMC Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FMC Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

On the other hand, FMC Corporation’s potential upside is 13.78% and its average target price is $94.73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valhi Inc. and FMC Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 95.4%. Insiders held 91.55% of Valhi Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are FMC Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. -5.11% -15.53% -32.22% 6.19% -68.77% 15.54% FMC Corporation -4.15% -5.12% 3.61% 4.5% -2.74% 18.08%

For the past year Valhi Inc. has weaker performance than FMC Corporation

Summary

FMC Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Valhi Inc.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment offers microcrystalline cellulose for use in drug dry tablet binders and disintegrants, and food ingredients; carrageenan for use in food ingredients for thickening and stabilizing, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical encapsulates; alginates for food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, healthcare, and industrial uses; natural colorants for use in foods, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; and omega-3 EPA/DHA for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses. The FMC Lithium segment offers lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.