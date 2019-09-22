Reviewing Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX)’s and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -29.24 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 30 6.32 N/A 0.91 36.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Liquidity

Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while LeMaitre Vascular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.