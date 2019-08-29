Reviewing Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX)’s and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -29.24 0.00 Conformis Inc. 3 1.69 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Conformis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9% Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6%

Liquidity

Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Conformis Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conformis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Conformis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Conformis Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 55.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares and 34.2% of Conformis Inc. shares. About 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Conformis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Conformis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Conformis Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.