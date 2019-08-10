Reviewing Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX)’s and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s results

Both Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.52 N/A -29.24 0.00 Atrion Corporation 834 8.90 N/A 18.93 40.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.8. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 11.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.41% are Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. has -55.91% weaker performance while Atrion Corporation has 3.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.