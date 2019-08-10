Reviewing Vale S.A. (VALE)’s and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s results

Both Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vale S.A. and Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vale S.A. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Vale S.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vale S.A. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Vedanta Limited has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vale S.A. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Vedanta Limited has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vale S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vale S.A. and Vedanta Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 4 2 2.33 Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$13.78 is Vale S.A.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of Vale S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Vedanta Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Vale S.A. has stronger performance than Vedanta Limited

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Vedanta Limited.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.