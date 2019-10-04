Reviewing Vale S.A. (VALE)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Vale S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vale S.A. has 38.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Vale S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 28,851,291,184.33% 8.60% 4.10% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Vale S.A. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 3.24B 11 17.87 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Vale S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Vale S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vale S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.20 2.44

$16.25 is the average price target of Vale S.A., with a potential upside of 43.55%. As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 104.37%. Vale S.A.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vale S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Vale S.A. had bearish trend while Vale S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vale S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Vale S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Vale S.A. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Vale S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vale S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.