Reviewing Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)’s and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s results

Since Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 227 4.24 N/A 7.30 33.76 MGM Resorts International 28 1.25 N/A 0.46 64.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vail Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International. MGM Resorts International is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vail Resorts Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than MGM Resorts International, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 7.3% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Vail Resorts Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MGM Resorts International’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vail Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MGM Resorts International are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MGM Resorts International 0 2 2 2.50

Vail Resorts Inc. has a -0.76% downside potential and an average target price of $234. Meanwhile, MGM Resorts International’s average target price is $33.75, while its potential upside is 16.98%. Based on the data given earlier, MGM Resorts International is looking more favorable than Vail Resorts Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares and 81.5% of MGM Resorts International shares. Vail Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, MGM Resorts International has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. 1.28% 10.72% 7.19% 31.94% -10.07% 16.93% MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. was less bullish than MGM Resorts International.

Summary

Vail Resorts Inc. beats MGM Resorts International on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.