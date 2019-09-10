Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We are contrasting Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 170.15 N/A -2.68 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vaccinex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 154.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was less bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.