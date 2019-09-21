Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.48 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.