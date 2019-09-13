Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 174.00 N/A -2.68 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 124.38 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaccinex Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was more bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.