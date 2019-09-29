Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vaccinex Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 51,520,270.27% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaccinex Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 183.02% and its average price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 3.1%. 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.