Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vaccinex Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vaccinex Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 249.65% and its average price target is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.