Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 81.96 N/A -2.57 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vaccinex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaccinex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,092.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.