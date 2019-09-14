Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 173.70 N/A -2.68 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 18.2%. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).