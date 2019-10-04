Reviewing Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vaccinex Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 50,164,473.68% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,722,244,017.26% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.