Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.97 N/A 1.47 1.19 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.23 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to VAALCO Energy Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. VAALCO Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. VAALCO Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $178.8, which is potential 43.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. was more bullish than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.