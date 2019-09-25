Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s results

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.27 N/A 1.47 1.19 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.99 N/A 0.95 17.46

Table 1 demonstrates VAALCO Energy Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parsley Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Parsley Energy Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Parsley Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 43.54% at a $3 average target price. On the other hand, Parsley Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 42.78% and its average target price is $25.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VAALCO Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Parsley Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. was more bullish than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.